Saturday, April 29, 2023
Texas | Five people dead in shooting in Texas, suspect still on the loose

April 29, 2023
World Europe
The suspected shooter had not yet been caught in the afternoon Finnish time.

Five a person has died in a shooting in Texas, the police told, among other things, a US news channel by ABC News along on Saturday.

The shooting happened at someone’s home, but ABC News did not specify whether it was the home of the suspected shooter or the shooting victim or victims. The suspected shooter used an AR-15 model rifle. The type of weapon in question has often been on display in connection with shootings in the United States.

The shooting happened at midnight local time in Cleveland, Texas.

The suspect had not yet been caught in the afternoon Finnish time. The suspect is armed and intoxicated, officials said.

In Cleveland, people have been urged to stay indoors and away from a possible crime scene while the investigation is ongoing.

Police had not told Finnish time in the afternoon whether the suspect and the victims knew each other. However, all the victims were shot in the same place.

Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. One was pronounced dead at the hospital.

