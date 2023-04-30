It’s a manhunt in Texas. According to the police, Francisco Oropeza, 38, on the evening of Friday April 28 in Cleveland, about 60 km northeast of Houston, carried out a real extermination.

Five people, including an eight-year-old boy, were shot dead. Two adults and three children survived the massacre, shielded by the bodies of two women found lying on the bed. Oropeza allegedly killed them after being asked to stop firing shots – from the garden of the house and as he used to do – as the children were trying to sleep. The victims – a man, three women and a child – originally from Honduras, were all shot in the head.

The request to stop making noise, according to an initial reconstruction, must have “irritated” him to the point of prompting him to enter their house with an Ar-15 semi-automatic rifle in his hand. The images, recorded by surveillance cameras, leave little doubt of interpretation: Oropeza can be seen walking along the driveway of the neighbors’ house with his rifle in his arms. A few seconds later, the massacre.

The FBI is also on his trail: “We consider him armed and dangerous,” said special agent James Smith. “He’s out there and he’s a threat to the community,” he added in an interview reported by CNN.