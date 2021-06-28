The day will come, even if when you really don’t know, in which electric cars will far exceed endothermic ones in terms of sales, diffusion and interest. It is getting closer little by little, according to market data. But when that happens, what will happen to the excise duty on fuel? Where will the state be able to collect this revenue that is convenient and convenient?

An answer is trying to give the Senate of the State of Texas, which has been studying a bill that if approved, it could require owners of electric and hybrid cars to pay a $ 200 annual fee. A real tax on the battery to somehow offset the lost revenue on gasoline. Not only that: complementary measures would also be studied, with increases in the case of high mileage and depending on projects linked to road infrastructures linked to the use of electricity. This tax, in fact, would mainly feed road maintenance.

An article onAustin American-Statesman, relevant newspaper in Texas, he explains, however, that the first attempts to carry out this legal scheme have failed for now. Not so much for the tax on electricity itself, which will arrive substantially without ifs and buts, rather for the timing and the amount. The idea now is to bring the tax into action in 2023, even if the proponents of the electric do not agree on the amount.. For example Tom Smith, executive director of the Texas Electric Transportation Resources Alliance, said: “I think we should pay a fair tax, but what is meant by ‘fair’?“

The $ 200 aforementioned would be almost double that paid by gasoline vehicles of an equivalent segment. Other states are already levying special taxes on electric vehicles, but there have been strong complaints from motorists, who find them exorbitant compared to what they would pay for gasoline vehicles.to. Currently in Texas, annual taxes on gasoline / diesel cars come in at $ 2.6 billion; with the current market, the tax covered by this article would reach a revenue of 67 million dollars. For this reason, several politicians have suggested removing the tax later in time, so that it has a greater weight and is more ‘digestible’ by motorists switched to ‘battery’ driving.

However, the debate is very interesting and looking to the future it could become a crucial topic for all countries in which electric vehicles will obtain a significant portion of the market.