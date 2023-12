Members of the Texas National Guard installed barbed wire barricades on the border wall in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico. | Photo: EFE/Luis Torres

The governor of Texas, Republican Greg Abbott, signed into law this Monday (18) a state law that allows the arrest and deportation of illegal immigrants who cross through Mexico.

Under the new law, known as SB 4, those who illegally cross the border can be charged with a misdemeanor and face up to a year in prison. A criminal charge, carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years, could result if immigrants are charged with additional crimes or fail to comply with a judge's orders.

The legislation also authorizes state magistrates to deport illegal aliens back to the neighboring country rather than pursue charges under federal law. Last month, both the state Senate and House passed the bill, which will take effect in March now that it has been enacted.

The project has been the target of harsh criticism from Democrats, on the grounds that the proposal conflicts with a 2012 Supreme Court decision prohibiting states from implementing their own immigration laws.

The creation of immigration policies and laws is entirely the responsibility of the federal government, according to the Court's decision, however Republicans stated that the migration crisis across the border with Mexico “requires immediate state action.”

When the law was signed, the governor of Texas accused President Joe Biden of inaction in the face of the crisis in the state. “Biden’s deliberate inaction has left Texas to fend for itself,” Abbott said.

Human rights organizations also criticized the state initiative and called for the Justice Department to intervene in the case, calling on the Biden administration to sue Texas over the measure.

About 190,000 illegal migrants crossed the southern border in October, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection report released last month.