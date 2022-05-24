UpdateA massacre took place on Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. According to the latest reports, 18 children and a teacher were killed. The shooter was also killed.

The 18-year-old gunman, who had shot his grandmother before entering elementary school, is believed to have been killed by police bullets, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a news conference earlier. No details have been released about the exact circumstances until the investigation has been completed.

The gunman, Salvador Ramos, is a native of Uvalde and a student of the local high school. He was said to have been carrying a handgun and possibly a rifle. He walked into the school and fired a handgun around it. “He shot and killed students and a teacher in a horrific and incomprehensible manner,” Governor Greg Abbott said. The age of the children varies from 7 to 10 years.

The district education board announced via Twitter at approximately 2.15 pm local time (9:15 pm Dutch time) that a gunman was walking around Robb primary school, which has just under six hundred students. Shots were said to have been heard and the possible shooter would then have holed up in the building. As a precaution, all schools in the district were closed. The public was urged not to come to the schools anymore.

Unknown number of injured

In addition to the fatalities, wounded are being treated in several hospitals in the area, but the exact number of victims is still unknown. The University Hospital in the nearby city of San Antonio reports on Twitter that it is caring for two victims of the shooting: a 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl. Both are said to be in critical condition. It is unclear whether they have since died. Two officers were also hit by gunfire, although their injuries are minor, according to Texas Governor Abbott.

Uvalde is located in Texas, about 85 miles west of San Antonio. About 16,000 people live there. The suspect’s motive has not yet been released. The school will remain closed until the end of the year, authorities have announced. Psychological assistance will also be organized for anyone who needs it. See also In Ukraine, they declared their unpreparedness for large-scale military operations

After the incident, officers escorted the children present to places where their parents could pick them up.

Uvalde is located in Texas, 135 kilometers west of San Antonio. And just over 75 miles north of the Mexican border.



