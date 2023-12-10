The company Oncor, which owns power lines in North Texas, has requested a rate increase from electricity providers. The rate increase is expected to be US$3 on the average customer’s monthly electricity bill..

The company argues that this increase is necessary to fund upgrades and investments to improve the reliability of power supply in North Texas. Oncor plans to invest more than US$19,000,000,000 in the next four years, seeking to maintain and improve the quality of electrical service in the region.

Despite this adjustment, Oncor says its rates remain some of the lowest among transmission and distribution companies in Texas. This request is framed in the new law SB 1015which allows distribution companies to make minor adjustments to the distribution cost recovery factor up to twice a year.

The Texas electrical grid is in the process of preparing for winter, seeking to avoid situations like those that occurred during the 2021 winter storm. This time, the focus is on new measures implemented to strengthen the infrastructure and guarantee the reliability of the supply electric in the state.

Texas power grid is in the process of preparing for winter

(We also recommend: The chocolate sold in New York that is causing serious health problems)

Actions taken by oil and gas producers in Texas

Texas oil and gas producers have implemented preventative measures to protect their equipment from potential adverse weather conditions.. These actions seek to avoid interruptions in energy production and supply during extreme weather events.

The state’s electric companies are required to share their emergency plans with the Texas Railroad Commission. This focus on transparency seeks to improve coordination and response in emergency situations, minimizing possible impacts on the electricity supply.

With the growing population of Texas, there has been renewed emphasis on building electrical infrastructure to meet demand. Investment in expansion projects seeks to ensure the grid can handle the additional load and provide electricity reliably.