Texas Dow Employees Credit Union in Lake Jackson has named Isaac Johnson president and chief executive.

Johnson had been the $ 4.4 billion-asset credit union’s interim CEO since April, when Stephanie sherrodd stepped down from the role.

Sherrodd, who spent nearly 17 years at TDECU, including the last nine as CEO, left to pursue other opportunities.

Johnson was chief administrative, legal and diversity officer before being named interim chief executive.

“Isaac has a proven and respected history as a leader with TDECU, in the banking industry and in serving our nation. After a diligent search, we couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome, ”Dick Smith, the credit union’s chairman, said in a press release Thursday.

Before joining TDECU, Johnson worked for organizations including USAA, Wells Fargo and Trustmark National Bank. He also serves as a brigadier general commanding the 351st Civil Affairs Command in the United States Army Reserve.

“I am honored to lead this exceptional credit union. I have an amazing team of leaders by my side, and we will work together with confidence, clarity and purpose. I am also energized by TDECU’s commitment to providing the best member experience whenever and wherever we help people navigate their financial journey, ”Johnson said in the press release.

TDECU earned nearly $ 13 million in the first quarter, almost three times the $ 4.5 million it earned a year earlier, according to call report data from the National Credit Union Administration.