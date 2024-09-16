Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a series of measures aimed at combating the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TDA). Among the orders issued this Monday in Houston are the launch of a statewide operation focused on addressing the problems of the criminal group and declaring TDA a foreign terrorist organization.

The state will also allocate more than $100 million to support Texas anti-gang centers over the next two years. The task force created by Abbott will be comprised of Highway Patrol officers, DPS special agents, Texas Rangers, SWAT teams that include airplanes, helicopters and drones, K-9 teams and intelligence units.