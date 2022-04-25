The death sentence in Texas of Melissa Lucio, mother of 14 children, accused of the death of one of them, has been suspended. The Court of Appeal decided this according to what her lawyers report.

The woman has always said she is innocent and in recent days her family and activists have multiplied appeals to stop her execution. Lucio was convicted of killing her daughter Mariah, 2, in Cameron County in 2007. According to the defense, her child died of internal injuries sustained two days after an accidental fall, while the prosecution claims that she was beaten.