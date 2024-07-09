Harassment at the Texas-Mexico border affects not only migrants seeking to cross into the United States, but also those who help them and offer them food, clothing and a place to sleep. Under the administration of Republican Governor Greg Abbott, Texas has stepped up efforts to criminalize any support for migrants. And its controversial Attorney General, Ken Paxton, has launched a crackdown on mostly Catholic shelters with the aim of closing them down.

In a recent case, Paxton requested the closure of the House of the Annunciation (Annunciation House), a Catholic nonprofit that has been serving migrants for decades at the border in El Paso, Texas. The shelter network has been key to reuniting families with children separated at the border and receiving asylum seekers who are sick or seriously injured, such as survivors of the fire at the Ciudad Juárez detention center where 40 men died in 2023.

The attorney general accuses the NGO of being a “hiding place” for migrants and, in February, tried to force it to hand over all of its files within 24 hours, including the names of the people it serves, dates of birth, medical history, medications needed by migrants and names of their relatives. But after back-and-forth hearings, on July 2, District Judge 205 Francisco X. Dominguez denied the attorney general’s requests, saying that its actions are politically motivated and merely a pretext to justify harassment of members of the organization and people seeking refuge.

Reverend Mike Gallagher explains to migrants the conditions they need to meet to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, in May 2023. Giovanna Dell’Orto (AP)

“It’s not surprising that the court ruled in our favor on all counts,” said Annunciation House attorney Jerome Wesevich of Texas RioGrande Legal Aid. “There is no legal basis to shut down a nonprofit that provides social services to refugees. Period.”

Annunciation House opened its doors in 1978 on the initiative of a group of young Catholics in their twenties. Ruben Garcia, now 75, was one of them and is currently the organization’s general director. In nearly fifty years, the institution has offered food, shelter, clothing and legal advice to approximately 500,000 migrants, according to its records. It houses people with short- and medium-term needs; it can be a home for weeks or months for people who came to the United States in search of work, people who have fled violence and extortion in their countries of origin, or undocumented families who already live in El Paso and are experiencing economic difficulties.

More information

“If the work that Annunciation House does is illegal, then so is the work of our local hospitals, schools and food banks,” Garcia said in response to Paxton’s accusation. “The attorney general’s illegal, immoral and anti-religious position to close Annunciation House is baseless.” Garcia is referring here to the Texas Religious Freedom and Restoration Actwhich prohibits the government from infringing on religion and states that if a government authority impedes a person’s free exercise of religion, it must use the “least restrictive means” to ensure compliance. Indeed, Judge Dominguez argued in his ruling that closing the shelter would violate that legislation.

“We find ourselves in an impossible position, cornered from all sides,” said Bishop Mark J. Seitz of the Diocese of El Paso said: “On the one hand, we are faced with the challenge of gross federal negligence in providing a safe, orderly and humane response to migration at our southern border. On the other hand, we are witnessing a growing campaign of intimidation, fear and dehumanization in the State of Texas, characterized by razor wire.”

The organization operates with volunteer labor in its shelters. One house, for example, is for long-term stays, for people who are in permanent need, such as asylum cases, medical difficulties or immigration proceedings, or for temporary living for some widows of U.S. citizens who must spend a certain amount of time in the United States to collect the Social Security benefits to which they are entitled. Another house houses mostly people released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centers and who have permission to travel within the country. Another is for offices, and another, in Ciudad Juárez, is where some of its volunteers have lived.

“We will not be intimidated in our work,” said Bishop Seitz, known for his advocacy on behalf of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

A case that is not isolated

Since February, Attorney General Paxton has also sent letters to other nonprofit organizations that help refugees and migrants in Texas, according to the AP. Angels Without Borders in Mission, Team Brownsville and Catholic Charities in the Rio Grande Valley are some of these places.

Catholic Charities opened a shelter in Brownsville in 2017 and now takes in an average of 1,000 people a week. According to court documents obtained by AP, the organization, which is part of the local diocese, said Paxon’s office requested documents and was given more than 100 pages along with an affidavit from its chief executive. In June, the attorney general asked a court to call a member of Catholic Charities to testify about admissions procedures, communication with local and state authorities and the organization’s “practices to facilitate the crossing of aliens across the Texas-Mexico border.” The charity, for its part, asked a judge to deny Paxton’s request.

The attorney general’s office represents the state in legal matters and Paxton has been in office since 2015. He is an ally of former President Donald Trump and shares his anti-rights ideas. As attorney general, he has litigated against the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, the interruption of pregnancies, treatments for trans children and the disappearance of Title 42 at the border. The FBI is investigating him for accusations of public corruption. At the end of last September, the local media Texas Tribune revealed that the prosecutor had fled his home in McKinney, north of the city of Dallas, to avoid receiving a subpoena for a hearing in federal court.

Migrants make their way through barbed wire after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States in Eagle Pass, Texas, the United States, on September 26, 2023. BRIAN SNYDER (REUTERS)

Governor Abbott’s drastic measures against illegal immigration have also been a constant: the numerous dispatches of buses with migrants on board to other states, the deployment of the Texas National Guard on the border, the cooperation with both U.S. and Mexican authorities to place barbed wire and use other tactics to block crossings. And the enactment of harsh laws such as SB4, which is currently on hold in an appeals court while its constitutionality is reviewed.