Kate Cox, controversy in the USA for the no to abortion for women in danger of life

A Texas woman was forced to leave the state for an emergency abortion after she was prevented from terminating a potentially life-threatening pregnancy. Kate Cox, a 31-year-old mother of two from Dallas, is more than 20 weeks pregnant of a fetus with a rare genetic defect that will probably cause it to die before birth or at most live a few days.

The doctors said that if the pregnancy is not terminated, this could cause a rupture of the uterus which threatens Cox's life and future fertility. The woman sued the state last week and initially won the right to an abortion from a Travis County judge. But state Attorney General Ken Paxton appealed to the Texas Supreme Court, which blocked the lower court's order. Paxton also threatened to prosecute doctors who perform abortions.

“Due to the continued deterioration of Ms. Cox's health, and in light of the administrative stay issued by the Court on December 8 and the Attorney General's continued threats to enforce Texas' abortion bans against the plaintiffs in this case, the Ms. Cox is now forced to seek medical care outside of Texas,” the new document reads.

Texas has some of the strictest abortion laws in the country, which prohibit it even in cases of rape or incest. Although state law allows abortion in cases where the mother's life is in danger, doctors said that in practice the wording is vague and unclear, leaving them vulnerable to legal consequences for exercising their medical judgment.

