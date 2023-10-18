In Texas, controversy has broken out over a proposed law that would allow the arrest of immigrants who cross the state’s southern border. The legislation, known as the Senate Bill 11 (SB 11) and introduced by State Senator Brian Birdwell, seeks to create a new state crime for illegal entry to the state from Mexico and would authorize state police to arrest those who do not comply.

The proposal has generated vigorous debate in the state legislature and attracted national attention. SB 11 states that the first time someone is convicted of entering Texas illegally, they will be subject to a misdemeanor convictionbut the penalty would increase to a felony if the person has a criminal record or has repeatedly crossed the country illegally.

This law represents an attempt to strengthen immigration enforcement in the state and allow state police to actively participate in the detention of undocumented immigrants. The bill initially passed the Texas Senate by a vote of 19 to 12, and is now awaiting review and a final vote in the state House of Representatives. The debate surrounding SB 11 has been controversial, with arguments for and against reflecting the deep division on the issue of immigration in the state.

The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott has actively supported this legislation and pressured lawmakers to pass it.. Additionally, he blamed President Biden for the record increase in Border Patrol apprehensions at the southern border.

The governor has argued that Texas needs to take additional steps to address the crisis at the border. However, opponents of the bill have raised several concerns.

The criticism unleashed by Texas’ SB 11 proposal

In accordance with The Texas TribuneSen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, D-McAllen, has raised concerns about counties’ ability to comply with SB 11. He maintains that increase in the number of people arrested would overwhelm local jails and would require significant funding for the defense of detained immigrants.

For its part, Senator César Blanco estimates that SB 11 would cost the taxpayers of El Paso, his district, an additional expense of $60,000 a day. He argues that this legislation could add an additional layer to the already existing challenges in terms of border security and the humanitarian crisis affecting communities in the region.

Senator Birdwell, the bill’s author, has maintained that funds appropriated during the regular legislative session, as part of Governor Abbott’s Operation Lone Star border security initiative, would cover many of the costs associated with SB 11. Additionally, Birdwell has noted that SB 11 could face a legal challenge from the federal government.

The United States Supreme Court and lower federal courts have determined that the federal government has exclusive authority to enforce the country’s immigration laws. Over the years, states have attempted to implement their own immigration laws, but after facing legal challenges, those laws have been overturned or modified.