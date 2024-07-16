A Texas city was chosen among the 10 best places to live in the United Statesaccording to a report that included and compared 150 American cities.

According to the criteria of

The classification took into account key elements such as access to housing, quality and provision of education, monthly income, medical services available to the population, air quality, crime rate, population well-being, time spent travelling and weather conditions, among many other parameters.

The report was made by US News & World Reporta media outlet specializing in the United States real estate business, ranked Austin as the best city in the state of Texas to live in, at number 9 from all over the country, with a score of 6.8 out of 10.

This is a considerable improvement from last year, in 2023 Austin ranked 40th on the index, falling sharply considering that Between 2020 and the aforementioned year, the Texan city was always ranked within the top 20; ranked #13 in 2022, #5 in 2021, and #3 in 2020.

The city of Austin received a score of 6.8 out of 10. Photo:iStock Share

“We are honored to be recognized with this distinction that confirms what Austinites know: our city is a special place“Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said of the report, as detailed Microsoft Start.

“Our access to nature, our dynamic and diverse economy and an unparalleled music scene make Austin a vibrant place to live, work and play“, the president added.

The 10 best cities in the United States to live in, according to the report