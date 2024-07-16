According to the criteria of
The report was made by US News & World Reporta media outlet specializing in the United States real estate business, ranked Austin as the best city in the state of Texas to live in, at number 9 from all over the country, with a score of 6.8 out of 10.
This is a considerable improvement from last year, in 2023 Austin ranked 40th on the index, falling sharply considering that Between 2020 and the aforementioned year, the Texan city was always ranked within the top 20; ranked #13 in 2022, #5 in 2021, and #3 in 2020.
“We are honored to be recognized with this distinction that confirms what Austinites know: our city is a special place“Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said of the report, as detailed Microsoft Start.
“Our access to nature, our dynamic and diverse economy and an unparalleled music scene make Austin a vibrant place to live, work and play“, the president added.
The 10 best cities in the United States to live in, according to the report
- Naples, Florida: score 7.1/10
- Boise, Idaho: score 7/10
- Colorado Springs, Colorado: score 7/10
- Greenville, South Carolina: Score 6.9/10
- Charlotte, North Carolina: Score 6.8/10
- Raleigh, North Carolina: Score 6.8/10
- Huntsville, Alabama: Score 6.8/10
- Virginia Beach, Virginia: Score 6.8/10
- Austin, Texas: 6.8/10
- Boulder, Colorado: 6.7/10
#Texas #city #voted #among #places #live #report
Leave a Reply