Thanks to increased housing availability, rental prices are falling across the country. According to a report by real estate company Realtor.com, the average rental price for an apartment is US$1,743, which is US$7 less than in 2023.
In states like Texas there is a greater supply and Popular cities like Austin are representing an opportunity for those planning to rent.
In detail, the company announced what the Cities where rent is at least 15 percent lower than the national average And, on the list, some from Texas appeared, these are the data:
Average rent US$1,234
29 percent less than the national average.
Average rent US$1,406
19 percent less than the national average.
Average rent US$1481.
15 percent less than the national average.
The 15 cities where it is currently cheaper to rent a home
According to the analysis, The state of Texas stands out for having the highest number of cities with low housing rental costsHowever, the Realtor report considered 15 areas below the national average:
- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Average rent is $1,016.
- Columbus, Ohio. Average rent: $1,196.
- Cleveland, Ohio. Average rent: $1,237.
- Memphis, Tennessee. Average rent: $1,240.
- Louisville, Kentucky. Average rent: $1,246.
- Birmingham, Alabama. Average rent: $1,316.
- Detroit, Michigan. Average rent: US$1,326.
- Kansas City, Missouri. Average rent: $1,328.
- St. Louis, Missouri. Average rent is $1,328.
- Indianapolis, Indiana, average rent $1,353.
- Cincinnati, Ohio. Average rent: $1,384.
- Las Vegas, Nevada. Average rent is US$1,480.
