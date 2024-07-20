For many families, the possibility of buying a house is just a dream out of reach. But there is always the option of renting, although If you want to save and have a good quality of life, various cities in Texas could be your best option.

Thanks to increased housing availability, rental prices are falling across the country. According to a report by real estate company Realtor.com, the average rental price for an apartment is US$1,743, which is US$7 less than in 2023.

The report detailed that there are still several metropolitan areas where rents continue to rise and are inaccessible to the majority. However, Those looking to save should look south.

In states like Texas there is a greater supply and Popular cities like Austin are representing an opportunity for those planning to rent.

In detail, the company announced what the Cities where rent is at least 15 percent lower than the national average And, on the list, some from Texas appeared, these are the data:

Average rent US$1,234

29 percent less than the national average.

Average rent US$1,406

19 percent less than the national average.

Average rent US$1481.

15 percent less than the national average.

The 15 cities where it is currently cheaper to rent a home

According to the analysis, The state of Texas stands out for having the highest number of cities with low housing rental costsHowever, the Realtor report considered 15 areas below the national average: