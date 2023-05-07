A car hit pedestrians in Brownsville, Texas, causing seven deaths. The alleged perpetrator of the massacre has been arrested, according to US media. The incident occurred at 8:30 a.m. local time near the Ozanam Center in Brownsville, a Brownsville Police Department representative told ABC News. The seven people killed, reports ‘NBC news’, were waiting at a bus stop near a Catholic shelter. According to the investigators, reports the US TV channel, it would be an intentional act.

The driver is in hospital being treated and under 24-hour surveillance. Tests are currently underway to check for alcohol and drug use, police said.

Eleven people injured in the crash have been hospitalized, the Brownsville Fire Department said on its official Facebook page.