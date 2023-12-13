Those who love Christmas They are always looking for the best attractions to live an experience full of fun, lights and snowy landscapes. This 2023 one of the options available to celebrate the holidays is in Texaswhere the largest Christmas park in the world.

Santa's Wonderland is located in College Station, on an area of ​​140 acres, that is, 56.65 hectares. It is made up of millions of lights, real snow and ice, as well as different attractions that will transport visitors to a festive land. The place also has various shops and seasonal food with the intention that people of all ages can celebrate the Christmas in a big way.

He park It will be open every night until December 30 and for now it has some promotions, because if you buy the ticket online you will get some savings, since for example the adult pass costs US$54.95 instead of US$59 .95, and for children US$49.95 instead of US$54.95. It is also possible to purchase a one-day pass for a special price of US$34.95. It should be noted that children under two years old enter for free.

Texas Santa's Wonderland Photo: Instagram @santaswonderland

What to do in the largest Christmas park in the world

He largest christmas park in the world It has a little bit of everything for children and adults, from stores for Christmas shopping, illuminated trails, spaces to take the best photos with Santa, light installations, to an interactive corral with farm animals, skating rink, snow areas, games and bars.

One detail, according to its website, visitors will be able to take a car ride to admire the millions of lights in the town, the little ones will be able to enjoy the Marshall Frostbite snow playground, it will be possible to meet Santa Claus from Texas, go snow tubing on Frostbite Mountain. For older adults there is live nightly entertainment, special food and drinks and you can even ride mechanical bulls.

But that's not all, for an additional cost you can have other experiences such as a horse-drawn carriage ride to enjoy the lighting, skating on the ice rink or taking a pony ride.

He largest Christmas park in the world It is located at 18898 Highway 6 South College Station, Texas. It has hours starting at 3 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Organizers recommend purchasing tickets online to save on some attractions and guarantee access to certain experiences.

However, the park warns that it is important to plan your visit and be prepared to wait in line and enjoy the attractions due to their high seasonal demand, although it is possible to see the schedule for when the greatest influx of people is expected on their website.