A child with his father, in El Paso, Texas, crosses a checkpoint on the US-Mexico border. A scene that comes in light of a new development that allows for greater opportunities for the entry of more immigrants after the end of the health emergency in the United States, which prevented the influx of immigrants at the “US-Mexico” border. Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, seeks to control the flow of immigrants at the border, in a move that the rest of the US states are watching, in order to determine their procedures in dealing with this new reality. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times).
#Texas. #border #crossing #challenges
Leave a Reply