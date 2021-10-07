Texas, Biden victory: judge suspends the very tough law against abortion

Texas abortion law, the toughest in the United States, has been temporarily blocked by a federal judge. The court upheld the Biden administration’s appeal after a first green light from the Supreme Court in early September sparked fierce controversy ahead of a possible overturning of the historic 1973 Roe v Wade ruling, which made abortion legal in the country. .

The Texas law, enacted by Republican Governor Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions even in cases of rape and incest after the sixth week, a time when many women do not know they are pregnant. The law also allows citizens of any state to report those who have witnessed or facilitated an abortion and to receive at least $ 10,000 for each procedure deemed illegal in Texas.

“This court will not allow this offensive deprivation of such an important right to continue another day,” Pitman said in his decision, which Texas immediately announced it will appeal.

“The struggle has just begun, both in Texas and in many states in this country where women’s rights are currently under attack,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said, calling the decision “an important step towards restoring human rights. constitutional rights of women throughout the state of Texas ”.

The Supreme Court, made up mostly of judges appointed by republican administrations, on September 1 had allowed the law to come into force with a majority of 5 to 4 judges, forcing many organizations that assist women who intend to abort to limit the own businesses in the state or close.