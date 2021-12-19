Texas has begun building its own “wall”, consisting of huge steel bars, on the border with Mexico, Republican Governor Greg Abbott announced Saturday.

“Texas is really taking a step that no other state has taken,” Abbott told a news conference. “Texas is building a wall on our borders to secure and protect the sovereignty of the United States and our state.”

“This border wall that you see behind us is a replica of the border wall that President Trump built. Same materials, same concept.”

The construction of an “anti-immigrant” wall on the US border with Mexico was one of the key promises made by former Republican President Donald Trump in his 2016 presidential campaign.

Construction began under Trump and then stopped under Biden.