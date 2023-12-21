In the last hours, The Texas government, headed by Greg Abbott, sent the first plane with immigrants who entered their territory. The aircraft, which left from the US-Mexico border and contained 120 people, headed to Chicago, Illinois. The decision is part of a set of similar measures promoted by the government of the southern state so that other cities take charge of containing migrants.

After the enactment of the SB4 law, the new immigration legislation, Texas is under the spotlight of the US and the entire region. Although this new regulation has not yet begun to apply, which would come into effect in March 2024, some new measures did not go unnoticed.

Texas sent a plane with immigrants to a sanctuary city

Over the past few months, Abbott has sent buses of migrants to Democratic-run states and districts. With the justification that it does not have the structure to take care of the entire flow of people that its territory receives, it sent many of them to what are known as sanctuary cities, in which the authorities grant certain protection to undocumented immigrants with respect to delivery of information about your immigration status.

In this case, the novelty was that the transfer was carried out by plane. The aircraft, which had 120 migrants on board, took off from the border with Mexico and headed towards ChicagoAs reported AP. The choice of this means of transportation is not accidental, but has to do with a regulation that the city of Illinois applied to buses that arrive in its territory.

The migrants were sent from the border to Chicago See also Objective Nova Kakhovka, the city that can change the direction of the war in Ukraine Photo: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

Some weeks ago, The governor had warned that he would continue sending migrants to Democratic cities until President Joe Biden imposed tougher conditions at the border. On that occasion, he also recalled the numbers of people who had already been removed from the state.