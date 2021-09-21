This Monday, the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, asked President Joe Biden to declare a state of emergency due to the arrival of migrants, mostly Haitians, at the United States border with Mexico. Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security continues with its rhetoric of immediate expulsion of the migrants, 560 of whom have already been returned to Haiti.

The southern border of the United States and the massive arrival of migrants continue to attract the attention of the US authorities. The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, asked the Government of Joe Biden to declare a state of emergency and attacked the president, whom he accused of not enforcing “immigration laws.”

Abbott requested the application of the measure through a letter, in which he argues that the situation in the camp created improvised by the arrival of thousands of migrants in recent days to the city of Del Río has worsened, along with the humanitarian situation due to lack of food, water and necessary hygiene measures.

“I request an emergency declaration for the state of Texas as a result of the current border crisis, which continues to escalate, as evidenced by the dire situation in Val Verde County,” the Conservative president wrote in the letter.

This morning I requested a federal emergency declaration from Biden for the State of Texas. His failure to enforce immigration laws & to halt illegal crossings on a dam on federal property created a dire situation on the Texas-Mexico border. More: https://t.co/HKWsbwNHIV – Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 20, 2021



In recent days, about 15,000 migrants – mostly Haitians – have arrived in the border town, barely prepared to face such a situation, and they have redoubled the pressure from the Biden Government on immigration matters, an aspect that promised to improve with respect to their predecessor, Donald Trump, after his arrival to the Presidency.

The Executive has deployed more than 600 workers to help manage the massive arrival of migrants and transfer them to centers where they can be processed and, in most cases, deported back to their countries of origin.

US Government: “If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned”

The US authorities defend a strong response to the crisis at the border.

According to government sources, more than 6,000 people have been evicted from the Del Río camp to assess whether they are immediately expelled from the country without considering their asylum applications. Currently a law allows these “express” expulsions, the regulations were approved during the previous government, alleging the need to protect the internal population against the arrival of irregular people in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Faced with this “challenging and heartbreaking” situation, as defined by the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, the Government’s warning is that people do not expose themselves to a dangerous journey to end up being deported.

“If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned. Your trip will not be successful and will put your life and that of your family in danger. This Administration is committed to developing safe, orderly, and humane pathways for migration. But this is not the way to go. way to do it, “said the secretary of the security agency harshly.

Haitian migrants wade down the Rio Grande from Del Rio, Texas, to return to Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, on Sunday, September 19, 2021, to avoid being deported to Haiti from the United States. The United States is driving Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homelands and preventing others from crossing the border from Mexico, in a massive show of force that signals the beginning of what could be one of the most evictions. large-scale and rapid numbers of migrants in decades. © Féliz Márquez / AP

In addition, the politician reminded those who try to enter the country that the Temporary Protection Statute (TPS, for its acronym in English) is not in force at the moment. It protects and shelters migrants under certain circumstances, such as after a natural disaster or a serious internal conflict. In contrast, Mayorkas assured that the rate of deportations is increasing.

Tension is escalating in the area. On Sunday, images were released in which border agents used what appeared to be whips and their horses to drive migrants back in the river between Ciudad Acuña and Del Río, something that human rights organizations have denounced and that Mayorkas and the chief of US Border Patrol Raúl Ortiz said they would investigate.

However, both defended officials in the area and argued that it was “difficult” to distinguish whether the people in the photos and videos released were migrants or smugglers.

But his argument has raised doubts, even within the White House.

“I don’t think anyone who sees these images considers them acceptable or appropriate,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said about the images, which she called “horrible.”

The pace of deportations to Haiti increases

Disappointment, frustration, sadness. This is what many of the Haitians who have already been returned to their country feel. In the last two days, at least 560 have arrived in Haiti as deportees from the United States. Those who have not yet been returned suspect will suffer the same fate.

“They were putting people on a bus and they were sent to Haiti like this, without signing anything,” said Isaac Isner, 30. The migrant is traveling with his wife and three-year-old daughter and had already been in Del Río for seven days, however he decided it was better to return to Mexico after a friend showed them videos of how the United States expels Haitians back to their home. country.

Other testimonies accuse the increase in violence and the dangers that the trip to the United States entails. “Several women were raped. Several men were killed,” says one deportee to another.

Given the sharp policy of the United States, many now consider staying in Mexico. So far this year, some 19,000 Haitian migrants have requested asylum in Mexico and, according to government sources, 15% of the migrants from this border crisis have accepted refuge there.

“Mexico has no problem with them being in our country as long as they respect Mexican laws,” said Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico’s foreign secretary.

Many others are planning to return to countries such as Chile or Brazil, where they emigrated between six and ten years ago due to the fateful earthquake or the precarious living conditions in Haiti, the poorest country on the American continent.

With AP, EFE and local media