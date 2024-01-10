The state of Texas presented arguments to the Supreme Court to prevent the removal of barbed wire installed in border areas, given the efforts of the federal government to remove this device. The state governed by Greg Abbot claims there is no urgency for immediate action, according to a report from cnn.

Texas is immersed in a legal dispute with the United States federal government regarding the legality of this immigration measure implemented on the border with Mexico. At the center of the conflict is the cutting of barbed wire installed by Texas and the action of the Border Patrol.

The state of Texas filed a lawsuit last year alleging that the Border Patrol illegally destroyed state property. by cutting barbed wire and undermined security efforts. The federal government, for its part, asked the Supreme Court to overturn an appeals court order prohibiting federal agents from cutting the barbed wire.

Debates and consequences of border barbed wire in Texas

The federal government maintains it has the legal authority to cut barbed wire., arguing that it is necessary for the inspection, detention and expulsion of migrants. In response, Texas argues that barbed wire is essential for security and that its destruction weakens the state's efforts to deter illegal immigration.

The anti-immigrant measures are part of Governor Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star.

The dispute between Texas and the federal government over the aggressive immigration measure remains unresolvedand the Supreme Court's decision could have lasting implications on US immigration policy.