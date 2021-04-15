A message from the Northwest cartel near the border of the states of Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, in northern Mexico. Monica Gonzalez / THE COUNTRY

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has asked the Joe Biden Administration to include Mexican cartels on the list of international terrorist organizations. The Republican president blames criminal groups for the crisis on the border with Mexico, which saw the highest number of migrant arrivals in the last 15 years during the month of March. “By exploiting the immigration policies of the United States, the cartels have increased their power and wealth at the expense of innocent lives,” says the document sent to the White House on Thursday. The request is not new. For some years now, voices on both sides of the border, and by binational citizens, have made the request to the Government without success.

The designation, Abbott believes, will give the Democratic Administration the necessary instruments to deal with criminal groups such as Los Zetas, the Sinaloa cartel, the Gulf cartel and Jalisco Nueva Generación. “This will reinforce the tools to make the border more secure”, states the statement of the governor. Add one of these international organizations to the list of the State Department it allows the federal government to seek harsher penalties, including life sentences, in legal proceedings brought against cartel members or for those who assist them with material resources or money.

To justify the request to Washington, whose decision remains in the hands of, in addition to Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, of Merrick Garland, the Attorney General and Janet Yellen, of the Treasury Department, Abbott has reported an operation that began on March 6 that has left hundreds of detainees. About 800 alleged criminals arrested, 1.7 tons of marijuana and 8 kilos of cocaine seized and 50 weapons seized was the balance left by the Lone Star operation against drug traffickers. “Drug trafficking not only brings dangerous contraband to our communities, it also finances criminal organizations,” he adds.

The Republican claims that the cartels also traffic arms to the United States. The statistics, however, do not support Abbott’s claims. 70% of the rifles and high-caliber weaponry used by drug traffickers actually make the journey from north to south by illegally crossing the border. In 2019 there were 9,279 weapons according to a report prepared by the Mexican Foreign Ministry, which raised the issue to the bilateral debate between the governments of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Donald Trump.

The United States already has some tools to fight drug trafficking. The Kingpin Act (capo), for example, allows the US courts to freeze financial resources that enter the local system to be laundered. More than 2,100 criminal organizations, mainly drug trafficking, have been subject to this rule since June 2000. Companies that launder resources for these groups can obtain up to 30 years in prison and fines of five million dollars. Texas proposes that Mexican criminal groups, which are already subject to this regulation, may also be affected by another punitive catalog. This is the case of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, the FARC guerrilla.

The proposal that leaves the city of Austin this Thursday is not new. Before the border crisis, it was the insecurity crisis that prompted Donald Trump’s petition to the White House. In November 2019, the request came from a member of the LeBarón family, a dual-national Mennonite community in the Mexican state of Chihuahua. This weeks after a bloody massacre of nine family members, three women and six children, was registered on the border with Sonora. The multiple murder was allegedly an act of organized crime and strained relations between Mexico and the United States. The Mexican government was ready to arrest those involved in the incident, but the expected response from Washington never came.

