An 18-year-old teenager opened fire on Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing 18 children and at least one teacher, a tragedy that shocks the United States, where President Joe Biden called for “confronting the gun lobby” .

The attack in Uvalde, Texas, a small town an hour from the border with Mexico, It is the latest in a wave of shootings in the United States.where the horror of gun violence has failed to galvanize enough action to end it.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Erick Estrada told CNN television that 18 children and one adult were killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

For his part, state senator Roland Gutierrez, of the Democratic Party, told the same channel that the Texas State Police had told him that the dead are 18 children and three adults.

According to the data offered by the authorities, the aggressor, Salvador Ramos, 18, burst in with a handgun, and possibly a rifle, at around 11:37 local time (4:37 p.m. GMT) at the Uvalde school, at about 83 miles (133 kilometers) from San Antonio.

The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, explained in a press conference that the aggressor, a resident of Uvalde, left his vehicle outside the school and once inside “he horribly and incomprehensibly shot and killed 14 students and a teacher,” according to a first count of victims.

It is the deadliest shooting in the US so far in 2022 and it occurred ten days after ten people were shot dead in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in a racist-motivated attack.

This Tuesday is also the second deadliest shooting in a school in the last decade, after the one that occurred in 2012 at the Sandy Hook school in Newton (Connecticut), where 26 people died.

The third deadliest is that of 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland (Florida), where there were 17 deaths.

The United States is the only developed country where school shootings are relentlessly repeated. These are the deadliest shooting massacres in America’s classrooms in the past two decades.

Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022

An 18-year-old teenager killed 18 students and one adult at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, Texas, located between the city of San Antonio and the border with Mexico. The suspect also died.

Oxford, Michigan, October 30, 2021

A 15-year-old teenager has killed four students in cold blood and wounded six others, as well as a teacher, on high school grounds in Oxford, Michigan, a small town north of Detroit.

The shooter was charged with “terrorist act” and “murder” and, unusually, his parents were also prosecuted.

Santa Clarita, Calif., November 14, 2019

A 16-year-old teenager marked his birthday by shooting students at his high school in Santa Clarita, California, killing two classmates and wounding three others before attempting suicide. The victims were between 14 and 15 years old.

Santa Fe, Texas, May 18, 2018

A 17-year-old teenager gunned down 20 people at his high school in Santa Fe, Texas, killing two adults and eight youths. The attacker has been jailed ever since.

Parkland, Fla., February 14, 2018

On Valentine’s Day, a 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz unloaded his semi-automatic rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, from which he had been expelled for disciplinary reasons. He left 17 dead, most of them teenagers. The shooter was arrested.

On Wednesday, Valentine’s Day, former student Nikolas Cruz entered the educational institution where he was studying and murdered at least 17 people in Parkland, Florida.

Benton, Kentucky, January 23, 2018

A 15-year-old teenager shot and killed two other students of the same age at Benton Kentucky High School. Another 18 people were injured by bullets or in the chaos created by the shooting.

Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015

A 26-year-old student shot and killed nine people at Umpqua University. Wounded, he shot himself in the head.

Oakland, Calif., April 2, 2012

A man killed seven people at the small Oikos University in Oakland, California. The shooter, a former student of Korean origin, was arrested and died seven years later in prison.

Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012

After shooting his mother, a 20-year-old, Adam Lanza, killed 26 people, including twenty children ages 6 and 7, at Sandy Hook Elementary School. He later committed suicide.

America is still haunted by this massacre because of the many children killed.

Thousands of high school students in a mobilization against firearms.

Virginia Tech University, Virginia, April 16, 2007

A South Korean student has killed 32 people with his two semi-automatic pistols, before committing suicide at that famous institution of higher education.

Columbine, Colo., April 20, 1999

Two Columbine High School students, ages 17 and 18 and heavily armed, they killed twelve classmates and a teacher before committing suicide in the library. The death toll would have been even worse if the attackers had managed to detonate their homemade bombs.

Columbine was the scene of what became the deadliest school shooting in history.

