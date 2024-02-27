This Monday, The Supreme Court of the United States received cases on which it must express its views and, therefore, set a precedent. The highest judicial authority of the North American country will have to decide on presentations that were made against Florida and Texas laws that prohibit social networks from suspending user accounts for political opinions.

Both regulations, which are very similar, were approved in 2021. The texts prohibit the possibility of suspending accounts for expressions of political opinions, even if users violated the platform's rules.. The timing of the approval coincided with the repercussions for suspensions of Donald Trump's accounts after making comments about the assault on the Capitol.

Since the approval of both laws, The Computer and Communications Industry Association (CCIA) and the NetChoice group filed lawsuitsas compiled The Hill. The argument is that the legislation is a violation of companies' First Amendment rights, since in this view the government has no right to regulate what speech companies allow on their platforms.

After the complaints, The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the claim and vacated much of the scope of Florida law. However, the opposite occurred in Texas. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the opposite, finding that the First Amendment does not give platforms an unlimited right to regulate speech.

Florida and Texas laws prohibit companies from suspending users' accounts for political opinions. See also The fact that Kuipers comes from outside the Hague dome does not necessarily make him suitable

The Supreme Court must decide on the social media laws of Florida and Texas

After both contrary rulings, the Supreme Court accepted the case and must decide. The ruling will not only apply to the laws of both states, but will also set a precedent for similar legislation in the future and will be another chapter in the political battle carried out by Republicans and Democrats ahead of this year's presidential elections.