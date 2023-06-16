Tensions rise between California and the Republican strongholds of Florida and Texas. Los Angeles received migrants sent by the Government of Greg Abbott for the first time on Wednesday, who has used this coup de effect to criticize the immigration policy of President Joe Biden. The controversial governor of Texas is not the only one who has used the tactic. Ron DeSantis, the Republican presidential hopeful, made a similar decision recently, prompting criticism among the state’s Democrats. “Pathetic little man,” Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, called his Florida counterpart.

Immigrant rights organizations reported that 42 people arrived in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, including eight minors. The migrants made a 23-hour journey from Texas without food. “Small border towns continue to be overwhelmed because Biden refuses to make the border more secure,” Abbott said on Twitter. The immigrants, from Venezuela, Guatemala, Honduras and at least two Africans, were met by activists and taken to a Catholic church in Chinatown, a few blocks beyond the Union Station bus station they arrived at.

Abbott has gained popularity among conservative sectors by sending immigrants who arrive overland to Texas to sanctuary cities such as New York, Philadelphia or Denver. This, however, has been the first time that his Administration has set the largest city in California as a destination. “Los Angeles is a city that migrants want to go to, particularly now that its leaders have approved the sanctuary category,” the Republican said on social media. Chirla, the Immigrant Human Rights Coalition, reported Wednesday that the Honduran citizen who has arrived has a date to appear before a judge and pursue his immigration case in New York, almost 4,500 kilometers away in the opposite direction.

The maneuver chosen by the Republican governor did not take the Los Angeles authorities by surprise. Aid groups had known that a group had been heading west since Tuesday night, so they were at the station before the bus arrived, around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. In the church, the migrants have received food, health care and access to legal advice that has advised them what steps to take in the coming days. Chirla’s spokesman, Jorge Mario Cabrera, has confirmed that most people are already with relatives who live in this area.

Karen Bass, the mayor of Los Angeles, who was visiting Washington yesterday, criticized the Republican move. “Los Angeles is not a city motivated by hate or fear, so we will not allow ourselves to be manipulated by petty politicians who play with human lives,” said Bass, the first woman to govern the city.

DeSantis’ ‘secret’ flights

Earlier this month, a private flight with 16 people from Venezuela and Colombia took the California government by surprise. The immigrants, mostly men who had been promised a supposed job, showed up at the diocesan offices in Sacramento unannounced and with little more than a backpack for their only belongings. The surprise started an investigation by the local Department of Justice, which learned that the trip of the South Americans began in Texas. From there they were transferred to New Mexico, from where the chartered flight took off.

Days later the pattern was repeated with about 20 people. It was the second flight in just a few days to the center of power in California. The State Attorney’s Office, Rob Bonta, reported that the two trips were contracted by the same company, a Florida government contractor, headed by Ron DeSantis. In a message posted June 5 on social media, Governor Newsom called his Republican counterpart “pathetic little man”. The Democratic president threatened to accuse the candidate for the White House of the crime of kidnapping, since he had supposedly taken out a group of people to transport them to another entity against his will.

On June 6, after days of silence, a spokeswoman for the Florida Administration admitted that the local Executive was responsible for the two flights to Sacramento, paid for by the Vertol Systems company. Alecia Collins, director of Emergency Services, assured that the migrants had been placed in the hands of a non-profit humanitarian organization, Catholic Charities. “They gave their verbal and written consent that they wanted to go to California,” Collins wrote in a statement.

The message, however, has not stopped the investigation of the Prosecutor’s Office. This Wednesday, Bonta reported that she has asked Collins for the documents in which he assures that the transfer has been voluntary. “We need to understand the circumstances that led to the implementation of an alleged operation, apparently paid for with tax dollars from the people of Florida, and the decisions that led to this questionable act,” Bonta said in a statement. Florida has not repeated the shipment of people to the West, a task that Texas now seems to assume.

