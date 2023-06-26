An airport worker in the US state of Texas has died after being sucked into the engine of an airplane. The plane, an Airbus A319, arrived in the city of San Antonio from Los Angeles on Friday night.

That writes the BBC. The employee was sucked into the engine of a Delta Airlines plane as the plane taxied to a gate with one engine running.

It is not known exactly how the accident happened. An initial investigation shows that nothing went wrong with the safety procedures.

A Delta Airlines spokesperson said the airline was “heartbroken” at the loss of the life of an “aviation family member.” “Our hearts and full support are with the family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Alabama

Last Wednesday, a regional airline in America was fined more than 15.5 thousand dollars (more than 14 thousand euros) for the death of an employee of the ground staff. This employee died six months earlier in a similar incident in Alabama. See also The trial of those accused of the 2016 Nice attack begins in France

Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: