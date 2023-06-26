An employee of the San Antonio International Airport in Texas died after being sucked into the engine of a Delta airline planein a strange accident that is being investigated, according to local media reports.

The event occurred on the night of last Friday at 10:25 local timewhen the worker, whose identity was not disclosed by the authorities, was sucked into the engine turbine of a plane that had just landed from Los Angeles, when he was being led to the landing gate.

The National Transportation Security Office announced in a statement that it is investigating why the engine was able to absorb the worker. Similarly, he stated that the plane only had one engine running when it was heading to the departure gate.

For her part, the delta airline stated in a press release sent to the local channel KENS 5his deep dismay at the accident, as well as his willingness to cooperate with the authorities leading the investigation.

(Also: Democrats reject bill that seeks to defer aid for Colombia)

.Delta airline plane. (Archive)

According to local media, the man worked for the company. Unifi Aviation and he was a ramp employee, that is, he was in charge of guiding the pilots to the runways and boarding points, loading and unloading the suitcases, driving the luggage carts, among other things.

(Also read: ‘The monster that Putin created is now biting him’: EU talks about the rebellion of the Wagner Group)

According to the channel Fox4 Newsthe events happened just after last Wednesday, the federal agency in charge of the prevention of work accidents (OSHA) fined Piedmont Airlines for more than $15,000.

The fine follows an investigation that found the airline was at fault for the death of an airport agent working at an Alabama airport on New Year’s Eve.

(It may interest you: Guatemala, to the second round: Sandra Torres and Bernardo Arévalo are heading to the second round)

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

*With information from EFE