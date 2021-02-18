We might think we are somewhere in the North of the United States, but it is nevertheless from Texas that these images reach us. Entire cities are frozen by snow and cold. Some motorists are trapped by the ice. Here the thermometer has dropped to -18 degrees. That is 25 degrees below the usual averages for the region. By its temperatures, moving quickly becomes perilous.

In a suburban Houston neighborhood, the cold also froze the pipes. “We have no more water in the house”, explains a resident. The cold snap is historic, and makes the front page of the television news. In addition to the freezing cold, there were electricity cuts to relieve a system threatened with overheating. Many houses are lit by candle. “When we get up, we are frozen with cold”, details a resident.