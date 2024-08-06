Frontier Airlines pilot Seymour Walker was arrested on August 1.moments before their flight took off. This is because The man was wanted on an arrest warrant for assault and domestic violence. presented by the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) Department of Public Safety.

The arrest took place at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), according to KHOUThe plane that was seized was headed to Dallas, according to the Houston Police Department. In the video of Storyful It is observed that The 45-year-old man was escorted off the plane with his hands cuffed behind his back. According to the report, the arrest occurred without incident.

The flight that was commanded by the pilot arrested in Texas was cancelled



In a statement to the aforementioned media, Frontier Airlines indicated that: “There was no replacement crew member immediately available and the flight was therefore cancelled.”

KHOU also ensures that Passengers were offered a full refund or a new flight later that day. “Passengers were also provided with a $100 flight voucher and overnight hotel accommodation as needed,” the airline told the affiliate.

Frontier Airlines has offered compensation to affected passengers.

For its part, according to information from the news agency AP, Pilot Walker could not be reached for comment on his arrest. Amid the shock and repercussions of the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States issued a statement, stating that: “Airlines report incidents like this to the FAA office that oversees them, and we investigate all problems related to pilots.”