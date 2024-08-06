According to the criteria of
The flight that was commanded by the pilot arrested in Texas was cancelled
In a statement to the aforementioned media, Frontier Airlines indicated that: “There was no replacement crew member immediately available and the flight was therefore cancelled.”
KHOU also ensures that Passengers were offered a full refund or a new flight later that day. “Passengers were also provided with a $100 flight voucher and overnight hotel accommodation as needed,” the airline told the affiliate.
For its part, according to information from the news agency AP, Pilot Walker could not be reached for comment on his arrest. Amid the shock and repercussions of the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States issued a statement, stating that: “Airlines report incidents like this to the FAA office that oversees them, and we investigate all problems related to pilots.”
#Texas #flight #police #arrested #pilot
Leave a Reply