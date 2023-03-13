A three-year-old girl killed her four-year-old sister with a semi-automatic pistol left unattended at home by her parents.

It happened Sunday night in Houston, Texas. There were five adults in the apartment at the time of the incident, having gathered for dinner.

No one cared what the girls were doing, and no one thought to keep the weapon in a protected area.

The tragedy occurred around eight in the evening. The two girls were in the room when at one point a gunshot was heard. For the little girl affected by her little sister, there was nothing they could do.

It is the second time in Texas since the beginning of the year that a three-year-old boy has caused a tragedy with a gun. On February 3 in Wharton, a little boy found his mother’s gun and aimed it at himself, killing himself.

In 2023 alone there are already fifty-eight people accidentally shot by guns held by children. In about twenty cases, the incident resulted in the death of the person affected.

In 2022, 150 people had been killed by gunshots fired as children.