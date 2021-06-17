From September, residents of the US state of Texas will be able to carry a gun without having to apply for a permit or undergo training. Southern state governor Greg Abbott announced new law on Wednesday signed in which this is laid down. The Texas Tribune writes that gun control advocates and conservatives have lobbied for such a law for years. The bill was passed by the Texas House of Representatives in April and passed the local Senate in early May.

Initially, there seemed to be not enough supporters in the Senate, but under great pressure from the gun lobby, the law was passed in May. Proponents of the law argued that Texas should follow the example of some 20 other states with similar laws. For example, in the states of Ohio, Oklahoma and South Dakota, it is already allowed to carry a gun without a license. In order to convince the Senate, a number of adjustments have been made to the new gun law. For example, police officers are allowed to question people if they possess a gun (even if they have not been identified as suspects). Higher penalties have also been laid down for people who are caught with a weapon if they have been previously deprived of this right.

Democrats Recall El Paso

Several Democrats and lawmakers are speaking out against the law. They fear that this will make it easier for criminals to get a weapon. They also blame Governor Abbott for signing the bill while promising to take action against gun violence after the deadly shooting at a Walmart in El Paso in 2019. For example, Veronica Escobar, Congresswoman for the Democrats in Texas, says the new law will only cause more violence. “Texan Republicans would rather want the attention of the gun lobby than to prevent gun violence and pay their last respects to the victims and survivors of El Paso and throughout Texas,” Escobar wrote in a statement. More than 20 people were killed in the 2019 El Paso shooting.

Texas residents still need to apply for a permit if they want to carry a gun openly or covertly. For this they have to do a training course of about six hours, pass an exam, have their fingerprints recorded and undergo a shooting test. A license was not required to carry a rifle. The new gun law will come into effect on September 1.