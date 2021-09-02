By a new gun law in Texas, it is now possible to carry a gun in public without a license or training. There is much criticism of the new rule, which would encourage more gun violence.











The controversial bill is the latest in a series of gun-friendly laws passed in the US region. The law, known as House Bill 1927, applies to Texans age 21 and older. People who are legally prohibited from possessing a firearm, such as those convicted of a crime, sexual assault, domestic violence or terrorist threat, are excluded. Before the law went into effect yesterday, residents could only carry licensed pistols and undergo training, as well as pass a written exam and aptitude test.

There is a lot of criticism of the new law, such as from the various organizations that are committed to combating gun violence. “In Texas, completely revoking the license is a radical step,” said Andrew Karwoski of Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in America. “It’s really dangerous to let almost everyone carry a gun in public, not ask questions, do checks or provide safety training.”

Good or bad

The police are also looking at the new law with raised eyebrows. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia says it’s now harder for officers to tell a “good guy with a gun” from a bad guy with a gun.

Republican supporters of the bill say that by removing the permit, it would remove an “artificial barrier” to residents’ right to bear arms and allow more Texans to access “protection of themselves or their families” in public.

Texas shootings rose 14 percent this year to about 3,200 from 2,800 last year.

abortion law

The new gun law isn’t the only one causing a stir in Texas this week. A new abortion law also came into effect yesterday, which means that it is no longer possible for women to terminate a pregnancy of more than six weeks. Also, anyone can sue a woman or abortion clinic if they don’t follow the law.

President Joe Biden speaks of an “undeniable violation of constitutional rights.” Biden thinks it’s especially “outrageous” that citizens, like tell-tales, are allowed to file lawsuits against anyone who allegedly helped another person have an abortion. This may even include family members, healthcare workers, clinic receptionists, or strangers with no connection to the individual.

Watch our news videos here: