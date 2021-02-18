The prominent Republican Senator from the US state of Texas, Ted Cruz, has drawn criticism and outrage with a vacation trip during the severe winter weather crisis in his home country. Cruz set out on Wednesday (local time) with his family on a vacation trip to Cancun, Mexico – reported by several US media, including Fox News and the “New York Times”, on Thursday, citing unspecified “informed” People.

The “New York Times” also quoted the police at Houston airport, which according to their own information, Cruz ‘office asked for “assistance” at the airport.

Images of Cruz at the airport and on board an airplane were circulating on social media – without any doubt about when they were taken.

However, the photos spread quickly and caused great outrage on the internet. Cruz has been accused of leaving the people and voters of his home state alone in the midst of great hardship to enjoy themselves in the sun.

The Democrats in Texas tweeted Cruz to resign.

As a senator, Cruz has no direct role in crisis management in his home state. The trip to sunny Cancún, where temperatures of 29 degrees were predicted for Thursday, is without a doubt politically inept – especially since Cruz himself asked the Texans this week to “just stay at home” during the onset of winter.

After there was initially no reaction from the senator for hours on Thursday, he finally protested in a statement that he had flown to Cancún only for his family. “Because school lessons were canceled for this week, our girls wanted to travel with friends,” wrote the senator of his daughters.

“Because I wanted to be a good father, I flew with them last night and I’m flying back this afternoon.” He and his staff are in constant contact with Texas officials, the senator continued.

[Jeden Donnerstag die wichtigsten Entwicklungen aus Amerika direkt ins Postfach – mit dem Newsletter “Washington Weekly” unserer USA-Korrespondentin Juliane Schäuble. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung.]

Texas has been struggling with a severe onset of winter for several days. At times, millions of households in the state were without electricity. The “New York Times” wrote that Cruz wanted to return to Texas on Thursday (local time).

Cruz was his party’s presidential candidate for the 2016 election. He later emerged as a loyal ally of the now-elected Republican President Donald Trump. (dpa, AFP)