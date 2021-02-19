Politicians can prove themselves in times of crisis. Ted Cruz missed this opportunity: While hundreds of thousands in Texas are cut off from the electricity, the Republican senator is going on vacation. Immediately there was bitter criticism.

An Arctic cold front has large parts of the USA under control. The power supply failed for more than two million people. The National Guard brings people who are cold from their homes to one of the specially set up heat centers.

D.he prominent Republican Senator from the US state of Texas, Ted Cruz, has drawn criticism for himself with a vacation trip during the severe winter weather crisis in his home country. Cruz left on Wednesday (local time) with his family on a vacation trip to Cancun in Mexico – reported several US media, including the broadcaster Fox News and the “New York Times”, on Thursday, citing unspecified “informed” People.

The “New York Times” also quoted the police at Houston airport, which according to their own information, Cruz ‘office asked for “assistance” at the airport. Pictures of Cruz at the airport and on board an airplane were circulating on social media – without any doubt about when they were taken.

Ted Cruz at Cancun Airport Source: REUTERS

However, the photos spread quickly and sparked great outrage on the internet. Cruz has been accused of leaving the people and voters of his home state alone in the midst of great hardship to enjoy themselves in the sun. The Democrats in Texas tweeted Cruz to resign.

The Republican only responded to the criticism after a few hours of radio silence. US media quoted a statement in which Cruz justified his trip as a fatherly duty. Since school lessons were canceled, his daughters wanted to go on a trip with friends.

In his efforts to be “a good father”, he flew away with them on Wednesday. He and his staff are in constant contact with the authorities in order to be informed about the situation in Texas. Cruz did not comment on the goal of his trip. Cruz returned to Texas on Thursday – apparently prematurely.

Texas has been grappling with a severe onset of winter for several days. At times, millions of households in the state were without electricity.

Cruz had been his party’s presidential candidate for the 2016 election. He later emerged as a loyal ally of the now-elected Republican President Donald Trump.