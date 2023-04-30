A man who was angry with his neighbors for complaining about noise nuisance shot and killed five members of the family, including an 8-year-old boy, around midnight on Friday evening.

After the shooting in Cleveland, Texas, the suspect fled. The police are still looking for him. According to local authorities, it concerns 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza.

From the first investigation results it seems that around 11.30 pm the neighbors had asked the man to stop his shooting exercises in the backyard, because the children could not sleep because of the noise. According to Greg Capers, the San Jacinto County Sheriff, the man then reloaded his shotgun, charged at his neighbors and opened fire. He would have used an automatic AR rifle.

Officers who arrived at the house after a call found four dead. They had all been shot in the head. Two children were pulled alive from under the bodies of two women, the sheriff said at a news conference. The 8-year-old boy later died in hospital. Three others were injured and taken to hospital. A total of ten people lived in the house.

According to the sheriff, a drone, horses and police dogs are used in the hunt for the man. So far, only a mobile phone and clothing have been found in the area. Police warn the man may still be carrying a weapon.

