Tevez🗣️: I’m not surprised by Messi’s level with 35 in the World Cup, nothing about him surprises me, I’m surprised if, as he kicked the penalty in the Final, I was standing and walking from one side to the other, nervous, and he is going to kick the penalty that way, he has a coldness.

Via @SC_ESPN

— KING MESSI 10 (@messi10_rey) March 10, 2023