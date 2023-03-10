After his experience as technical director of Rosario Central in 2022, the “Apache” Carlos Tevez, idol of Boca Juniors, broke the silence: he questioned Guillermo Barros Schelotto for not having started him in the 2018 Copa Libertadores final against River, He talked about his goal of commanding the Argentine U-20 team and praised Lionel Messi.
The Apache was clear and nothing was saved against the Twin for his approach in the remembered final against River and assured that the fans of the Millionaire “were afraid of him.” “No, I don’t understand it (that Guillermo left him out of the final in Madrid). If you ask the River fans, they were always afraid of me. I score the goal in the semifinal, I do the chicken, I have a file with River….”, Carlos began.
“In the rematch I thought I was going to play. At this point it does not heal, the Boca fan will always have it. Just like the River fan who won the Libertadores will stay forever”Tevez explained.
Was it a good time to ask for ownership? He was asked from the ESPN panel, the channel that did the interview. “No, but I’m Carlos Tevez. If I have Carlos Tevez on the bench in a final against River, I’ll put him on. If I have Guillermo and a 9 who is scoring goals, I’ll put Guillermo on it. Today I’m looking at it from another (technical) side”he claimed.
“I was excited when we won the World Cup, trembled. Until today I live and tremble. What these kids achieved is incredible, their personality, that presence they have… Not even they are aware of what they played, ”she assured.
“By blows, Leo became the leader. Today we see the Messi that we all love, when he rebels, he gets angry. He gained a lot from that, from rebelling and knowing that he is Messi. When he was a boy we already asked him to be a leader and it didn’t work out for him because he was just starting out. It’s difficult,” Tevez acknowledged.
“I have a weakness for Infantino. One tries to find a way to make it explode. The National Team is always a dream, always with a project. If it’s compatible, I can focus. I have a way of teaching, a model. If it works for the Sub 20 and the head is Scaloni and we are aligned, obviously seduces. I am passionate about being on the field, teaching the player”, he concluded.
