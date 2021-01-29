He is the captain of Boca. It is the authorized voice to lead the victories and also to come out to face when things do not go as expected. The season that left left ambiguous sensations in the xeneize world, with the titles at the local level and a new frustration in the obsession of obtaining the seventh Copa Libertadores.

“I feel that I am the last idol of the golden age of #Boca. That fills my chest and gives me great pride. What I can leave is a legacy for the boys who are in the club, who know how to play in Boca “, defined Carlitos.

And from there, with that authority, he provided the complete diagnosis of the team’s reality. “After losing to Santos we couldn’t look each other in the face. Something had broken in the group,” Tevez said in dialogue with TyC Sports.

And he gave details of what happened in that semi-final rematch game in which Miguel Angel Russo’s team lost 3-0 and was eliminated, leaving a bad image.

“You didn’t have to raise your voice, or bitch someone or hold onto pineapples. We knew that something had broken in the group because we couldn’t look each other in the face, because what had to be done or had been practiced was not done. So something had broken and we had to try to get it out for Sunday against Banfield to go out on the court and win. I also had my old man and everything had come together. I had to be as cold as possible because maybe one can be grab with a partner or something. You have to cry or kick alone. You have to look for the positive in something so negative, “he said.

In this sense, he clarified that the reactions in the dressing room should be analyzed according to the link with each partner. “You have to be in the smallest detail. Because maybe one of you yells at him and he goes down, another do the same and score a goal. You have to see who does something good and who does not. Before they yelled at you and that’s it, you woke up or they woke you up to pineapples. Now you have to be more flexible. It’s another generation, totally different. “

Other phrases by Tevez

How do you have to do to win the Libertadores again?

“I believe that today more than anything we have to change. It is seen that it is not enough to win the Libertadores. We have to change the mistakes that one continues to make because we cannot win it. Being champion of Argentina is not enough for the international. My head think about changing to have more possibilities. Because if you keep what you have, you will always be in the semifinal or final. You have to try to avoid errors at key moments. Physically I’m fine, but you have to change football mistakes”.

The thorn of 2016

“The Cup that we had closest to was the one we were left out with Independiente del Valle. We went 1-0 there, if we put one more defender or one more midfielder we would come to La Bombonera calmer. Here we were also 1-0, we missed the second and Afterwards we couldn’t calm down. That’s why she hit me so much, I felt like she was ours, because of how we played and the team we had. “

His influence on the team

“I don’t have talks about putting together the team. I’m interested in playing and nothing else. The Council knows that any hand I can give with the group I will give it to them. I am here to add. I want to enjoy these moments that are the last of my career”

