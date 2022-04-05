The return to Turin of Carlos Tevez, one of the most anticipated guests at the Allianz Stadium on the occasion of the Italian derby between Juve and Inter, is increasingly in black and white. The former forward of the Signora is still in town, he visited Continassa and met Max Allegri and his collaborators inside the Juventus headquarters.

Surprisingly, he also showed up in Vinovo to attend the Primavera team match against Hellas Verona. Complete with a Juventus-designed jacket, together with his former partner (and now responsible for the enhancement of the club’s talents) Marco Storari, the vice president Pavel Nedved, the sporting director Federico Cherubini, the Under 23 manager Giovanni Manna and one of the scouts bianconeri Mattia Notari. Also in the stands Pessotto, Tognozzi, the head of the Scaglia youth teams and the technicians Zauli, Grabbi and Panzanaro.

With Allegri. And Dybala

On the visit to the Continassa, Juventus posted on its channels a tasty video of Tevez’s meeting with the staff of the first team, from the greeting with Riccardo Scirea to the hug with Massimiliano Allegri who welcomes him with the cry of “Bomber! The hair? Finiti … I’ll tell you: if you want to keep your hair, don’t be a coach! “. The visit to the Continassa facilities began from the massage room, with a special passage from compatriot Paulo Dybala, from the heir to the center of the attack Dusan Vlahovic, with old comrades Chiellini and Bonucci (“Hello president! Here is president and vice president”), then the former teammate Alvaro Morata. You can also see the meeting with Pavel Nedved (“You can still play eh …”) and the affectionate meeting with Simone Padoin, also on the Juventus staff, who asks him: “I heard you want to coach”, and the Apache confirming: “Yes yes”. Maybe the trip to Vinovo can also be explained in this way …