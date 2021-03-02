The black and white Chrysler arrives at Casa Amarilla at 8 in the morning. Carlos Tevez parks on the Bombonera beach and meets his companions for breakfast. There are images that go viral a while later through the Boca channel, the one that aroused controversy between Mario Pergolini and the Football Council. The captain smiles in practice. And the photo that is published on this page, together with Lisandro López and Agustín Rossi, marks the support of the team.

Tevez is back, with a thicker beard and pain on the surface. Second, his father died ten days ago and Fuerte Apache’s credit is going through the stage of grief. There was talk of a possible withdrawal, a version that the player himself denied, through social networks.

Tevez hugged with his companions. Boca Press

“Today I showed up to train alongside my teammates. I’m going to try to get physically and mentally strong. I want to thank my colleagues, thank them for the unconditional support they gave me these days. Thanks!! To Miguel Russo for understanding this whole situation from the beginning. To the Soccer Council for doing everything possible so that that difficult Sunday is as quickly as possible with my family. Finally, thank Roman and the president for giving me the freedom to do the duel, thank you very much !! ”, he wrote in his Instagram account.

And it took its toll: “Unfortunately, there are many people who are supposed to report, but instead they spread malicious rumors in the form of questions, I say this because many things are said about my future that are not true. If they need someone else to blame them for this situation, no problem, here I am too ”.

Who did he refer to? To a channel that raised the possibility of me hanging up the booties? “It’s everyone’s fault, don’t look for just one. But as I said before, here I am again and I will try to do everything possible so that Boca does well or badly, I will always be next to my teammates and next to Miguel (…) because I always do Boca you live better. I want to thank the fan for always banking me (…) I love you very much ”.

Again with the round. Photo Press Boca

“My body asks me to return, but my head does not,” he had told a journalist friend the night before. But he said nothing about the possibility of leaving football. Where, then, did the rumor come from? Last week there was a chance meeting between a person linked to the media and a relative of Tevez, who said: “He is badly beaten; he does not play anymore.” Close to the coaching staff of Miguel Angel Russo, on the other hand, they told Clarion: “We are going to give you all the time you need.” And so it will be. Nobody rules out that he could be on the bench against Vélez, on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. in Liniers. As a headline, it will surely not start. Obviously, this Wednesday night he will not be from the game against Claypole either.

The reality is that the idol is overwhelmed by the passing of his father. And although he had been assuming the situation – and had even told it publicly – he is worried about his mother, who is suffering the loss with great anguish. He hardly separates from her. It’s your bra. Also, that of Boca, who needs him on the field of play.