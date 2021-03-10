Carlos Tevez was 18 years old when he first played against River, 18 years ago. Leonardo Ponzio, emerged from Newell’s, had his debut with the River shirt against Boca at the age of 25. He is now 39 and has already announced that he will retire in the middle of the year. The Apache faced River 18 times; the steering wheel 21 times to Boca. They have a superclassic life. Will it be the last of these two emblems of Argentine football?

In the last superclassic, played on January 3 of this year, neither of them was a starter. Of course, both clubs were still fighting for a place in the final of the Copa Libertadores de América. Boca won 1-0 and Carlitos entered the second half 12 minutes for Wanchope Abila.

The scoreboard had not changed when Ponzio entered, with 19 minutes remaining. Then Federico Girotti, Rafael Borré and Sebastián Villa scored. They finished 2-2. A new classic appeared on the road much earlier than expected. With a present with different realities of each one.

Tevez returned to play as a starter after the death of his adoptive father in Boca’s historic win over Vélez by 7 to 1. He scored the fifth goal, He reached 91 with the xeneize shirt and equaled Juan Román Riquelme in tenth place among all-time scorers. Better impossible to wait for the classic of the classics.

Ponzio, on the other hand, only played 20 minutes in the defeat against Estudiantes in La Plata by 2 to 1, at the start of the Professional League Cup and another 8 minutes in the final of the Argentine Super Cup against Racing (5-0) in which he added a new title with the millionaire (15). On Monday before Argentinos he did not go to the bank. Will you be at the Bombonera on Sunday?

The first Apache experience was on October 27, 2002. He started, he did not go well (Clarín qualified him with a 4) and coach Oscar Tabárez decided to replace him with 15 minutes remaining (Bracamonte entered). Boca won 2-1 at the Monumental. “Would you dress up as Topo Gigio,” they asked the 18-year-old kid. “No … I would dress to go to party tonight,” he answered spicy.

But the most memorable game of his first stage in Boca was the second leg of the Copa Libertadores, on June 17, 2004. Boca had won the first leg 1-0 and Apache equalized with two minutes to go. Dislodged, he made the “chicken” by carrying the local fans and Héctor Baldassi expelled him. Right away Cristian Nasutti equalized and they went to penalties. There, Pato Abbondanzieri became a hero and Xeneize went on to the final, which they lost to Once Caldas. Temperamental, in the first in the six games he played between 2002 and 2004 he was sent off twice.

Ponzio had his baptism on April 15, 2007, when they tied at the Bombonera. He started, Clarín qualified him with a 5, suffered a contracture in his right hamstring and with 15 minutes remaining, coach Daniel Passarella replaced him with Diego Galván. Afterwards, 32 official classics were played and the midfielder was present in 23. In total he faced Boca 24 times, scored two goals and was never sent off. Positive balance: won 8, tied 9 and lost 7.

Ponzio’s festivities They were on October 28, 2012, with a free kick at minute and a half in the Bombonera (finished 2-2) and on November 5, 2017, the partial 1-1 with a right hand from outside the area (Boca won 2-1 in the Monumental).

After the return of Carlitos in 2015, the first confrontation between the two took place. It was on September 13, 2015 and Boca won 1 to 0. Since then, Tevez-Ponzio starred in 7 duels, with 2 wins for Apache, a draw and 3 wins, all in 2018, for the River player.

In addition to the goal he scored in 2004, Tevez scored another two at the Monumental and with Ponzio in front: on December 11, 2016, in a 4-2 victory. The first, 2-2, touched the right with the empty goal, and the 3-2, a right from outside the area. The balance for the captain is negative; 5 wins, six draws and 7 losses.

Tevez and Ponzio are the most veteran of each of the teams. They have a superclassic life. Sunday may be the last.