The presence of Carlos Tevez in the Superclásico last Sunday in the Bombonera was one of the two great doubts that Miguel Ángel Russo maintained until shortly before the start of the match. The Boca captain finally started, despite having a right ankle injury, but his participation in the game against River ended up taking its toll.

The journalist Alejandro Fantino, a friend of Tevez, exhibited a photo taken after the game on Monday night on his ESPN program, showing part of the right foot of Charlie Brown. The image was eloquent: the area of ​​the ankle joint was extremely swollen and purple. Saving the distances, the image was reminiscent of the inflamed ankle of Diego Armando Maradona in the World Cup in Italy 90.

The sprain that the forward lived with in recent days was the result of a collision with youthful midfielder Alan Varela during Thursday’s training session. Due to that impact, the Apache he had to give up the practice and was in doubt until the last moment, but finally decided to infiltrate and play.

This is how Carlos Tevez’s right ankle was left after the match between Boca and River.

“They are games that you enjoy and want to be in. I felt good and comfortable. Now I have to go through this week, which will be hard because of the pain, and get well for next weekend”, Said Tevez after the Superclásico. And he sentenced: “If the rival was not River, he would not have risked his ankle”.

Despite this injury, the captain remained on the field of play for most of the game: he was replaced by Franco Soldano in the second added minute of the second half. He played a very good first half, assisted Nicolás Capaldo with a great cue on the penalty play for Boca and also had his chances to convert. In the second half, tired and in pain, his performance declined.

This Tuesday, after a day of rest in which he remembered his father who died last month (he would have turned 59), Carlitos went back to training with his teammates. He performed regenerative tasks with the rest of the footballers who participated in the game against River and then went through the kinesiology room.

Happy birthday old !!! I love and miss you every day. We will see each other again !! But not yet, not yet 💙 pic.twitter.com/CfKlVOXY2o – Carlitos Tevez (@__CarlitosTevez) March 15, 2021

The other footballer whose presence was in doubt in the hours leading up to the Superclásico was Edwin Cardona, who had also had to withdraw from training on Thursday due to muscle discomfort.

The Colombian finally could not participate in that meeting and neither will he be able to do so in the next commitments of his teams, since Boca, in a brief press release, confirmed on Monday that he suffered a “grade two muscle injury in the rectus anterior of the left leg”.

The next test for the team led by Miguel Ángel Russo will be on Sunday at 9:00 p.m. in front of Talleres de Córdoba in La Bombonera. The presence of Tevez in that duel will depend largely on the way his ankle evolves right for the next few days. But Carlitos fulfilled his objective. And inadvertently, he honored the Ten in an indirect way.