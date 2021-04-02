Boca Juniors, Corinthians, West Ham, Manchester United, City, Juventus and Shanghai Shenhua. This is the list, in addition to the Argentine national team, of teams in which Carlos Alberto Tevez has played. Now 37 years old, he takes his last blows in Boca, after having been one of the most recognizable faces of South American football in Europe. The Apache He was part of the last great United. With Ferguson at the helm and alongside Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo he conquered two Premier League, one Champions League and one Intercontinental in just two seasons (2007-09).

Nevertheless, became the club’s number one enemy when he switched sides and joined Manchester City in 2009. He was dressed in blue for four courses, in which he also won a league title, but, despite having belonged to the group for a longer time citizenHe seems to have a better memory of Old Trafford than of the Etihad. At least, of the companions who accompanied him there.

Last year, in a statement collected by the Daily star, Tevez was asked about his ideal eleven of players with whom he had shared a dressing room. Much to choose from, so the tyranny with which United commands this curious lineup may come as a surprise. Six members of the Red Devils of the time, accompanied by three from Juventus, one from Boca Juniors and Leo Messi.

Eleven of tronio

“If I retired and had to organize a farewell party, my team would be: Gianluigi Buffon; Hugo Ibarra, Rio Ferdinand, Gabriel Heinze, Patrice Evra; Paul Scholes, Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba; Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi and Rooney“He said. While not included in the selection:” I would stay on the bench. We already said that with Cristiano Ronaldo and Rooney he formed a terrible partnership, as well as shared many caps with Messi.

It may be curious that City is left out, but no one can doubt the quality of the rest of the players who appear here. Hugo Ibarra, perhaps less known on this side of the puddle, is considered the best right-back in the history of Boca by many, as well as one of the best in the history of Argentine football. While the Juve trio, where it also filled its list of trophies, represented, together with Tevez himself, the nucleus of the Vecchia Signora between 2013-15. Lot of talent.