As in the classic against River, the coinciding voice from the analysis of what Boca’s game left had to do with their own mistakes and how expensive that is for the team. They were Carlos Tevez and Miguel Ángel Russo who pointed out that “Our own mistake leads us to be at a disadvantage; that has been happening and we must correct it because it is difficult to always be from behind trying to overcome “.

The captain insisted on that point when he analyzed the game in Avellaneda: ““ We played a great game, they defend well … and we had it in the last one, but it couldn’t. A mistake of ours cost us the goal, we live it paying from that side ”. The truth is that Apache stressed that “I am worried about not finding the equipment, not having the facility to play well yet. The table I think that by winning 2 or 3 games, you get comfortable … but we must improve for what is coming. We have to keep fighting, the team has to keep growing, it’s the most important thing. I feel good; playing 9 or elsewhere. That is the coach’s decision and I am here to add ”.

For the coach, meanwhile, Boca’s lack of fluidity was due to the fact that “the rival defended very well and it was difficult to see associated plays. There was a lot of constant cut during the game, with yellows and infractions. You always have to improve. All the rivals usually give us the initiative of the party and we have to make the expense. There are moments when we are clearer and others when we are not ”.

Boca this 2021 throws a strange balance: only accumulated 4 wins (two of them for the Argentine Cup), he lost 2 times (against Santos and Talleres) and drew 8 times (one was the final of the Maradona Cup that he won against Banfield). Too irregular if it is added that in the whole year he could not win in the Bombonera, where he will receive Defense and Justice this Saturday. In order not to start saying goodbye to the League Cup, you must end that losing streak.