Two years ago, in January, Alexis Mac Allister was preparing to take the big step of his career: landing in Europe. He was on loan at Boca, he was owned by Argentinos Juniors and Brighton were willing to take him to the Premier League. So he had turned to the two veterans who have experienced English football, Carlos Tevez and Mauro Zarate. The Apache had no doubts: there is nothing better than England.