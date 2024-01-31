Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Abu Dhabi TV channel network, affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Media Network, the leading public media services company in the UAE, announced the presentation of the cultural entertainment competition program “Tiffan Lawal”, live from the “Sheikh Zayed Festival” in the Al Wathba area in Abu Dhabi, which is held under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed. Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office. The program is shown on the Emarat and Yas channels on Saturday and Sunday every week from 7:00 – 9:00 pm.

“Tiffan Lull” is considered the largest television program for competitions on the subject of Emirati heritage, as the first and second episodes of the program, which includes a group of diverse heritage competitions suitable for different segments of society and age groups, enjoyed the participation of a large number of visitors to the festival, including citizens, residents and tourists of the country, in addition to viewers. Emirates Channel who participated in the program’s competitions via SMS.

“Tiffan Law”, presented by Khalfan Al Kaabi, Salim Al Menhali and Hamid Al Muzaini, witnessed strong competition among participants and followers to win the program's cash prizes, which exceed 250,000 UAE dirhams in each episode, in addition to the opportunity to win the monthly draw to win a car. The program aims to enhance the preservation of the popular heritage and transmit it to generations with pride, introduce the treasures and value of the Emirati heritage, and highlight the ability of the Emirati person to create life and civilization with such craftsmanship, skill, quality and art, as well as introducing traditional popular games through various competitions, handicrafts and others.

It is noteworthy that, in addition to the “Tiffan Law” program, “Emirates Channel” displays 3 other programs that highlight the Sheikh Zayed Festival in its current season, namely “Sabah Al-Emirates”, which presents viewers with a group of reports on the festival from Monday to Friday from 10:00 – 11:30 am, and the “Evening Hour” program, which specializes in covering events held in the country, including the Sheikh Zayed Festival, from Monday to Friday from 6:00 – 7:00 pm, in addition to a series of documentaries covering the “Sheikh Mansour Award.” Bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence”, which is broadcast after the announcement of the competition results.

The Emirates and Yas channels' presentation of the “Tiffan Lull” program comes within the framework of Abu Dhabi Media Network's keeping up with the activities of the “Sheikh Zayed Festival” and its comprehensive and distinguished daily coverage of its activities through its various media platforms, as the media partner for the event, which was launched last November 17 and continues until next March 9.