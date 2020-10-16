D.he Germans are back. Books, exhibitions and TV documentaries are evidence of a growing interest fueled by “Game Of Thrones” and Viking romance. And through spectacular new discoveries. Only a few days ago the find of an almost complete Roman rail armor from the Augustan period was presented on the ancient battlefield of Kalkriese near Osnabrück. Its carrier fell in the fight against Teutons. But how could they overpower the legions?

also read Sensation on the Varus battlefield

In recent years, numerous archaeological discoveries in Germany have significantly changed the image of the Germanic peoples. How can now be seen in a large installation on Berlin’s Museum Island. At the same time as the voluminous catalog, the Cologne Archaeologist Thomas Fischer the volume “Gladius. Rome’s Legions in Germania ”, in which he presents a detailed and legible interim balance of ongoing research. It has a fundamental problem to overcome: the written sources almost without exception reflect the Roman perspective. In it, “Teutons” became a collective term for different peoples who never understood themselves as a unit.

also read

Tacitus summarized the Roman point of view in his text “Germania”, published around 100 AD. In it, the Roman historian writes, among other things, that the lack of iron enables only a few Germanic peoples to have “a sword or a larger spear with a long, wide iron tip”. New finds in the Berlin exhibition suggest the opposite.

For example, numerous iron lances and spearheads were found on the battlefield on the Harzhorn in southern Lower Saxony, where a Roman army was unsuccessfully attacked by Teutons around AD 235. If these were individually made, the lance tips, which were recovered from the moor near Illerup Ådal in Denmark, already indicate centralized production and distribution of the weapons.

Weapons and equipment from the Thorsberger Moor – in the “Germanic” exhibition on Berlin’s Museum Island Source: dpa

This was evidently under the direction of chiefs, whose prosperity and charisma allowed them to rally enterprising men from their own tribe, but also beyond. These guides committed themselves to their allegiance by paying for their livelihood and dining in their “long halls”, of which numerous traces have been found. And they guaranteed them loot, which in turn meant that “the war raged as long as possible and that way you could entertain the followers and, if successful, increase them”, concludes Fischer.

That fits with the mentality that Tacitus ascribes to the Germanic peoples: “It is important for lazy and slack to work with sweat what you can achieve with blood.” Loot therefore became a central motif of Germanic armies. In the battle of the “Long Bridges” against the legions of the general Germanicus in 15 AD, the Germanic peoples were able to break through the Roman line, but gambled away their success because they fought over the lucrative entourage, which gave the opponents the chance to retreat opened.

Germanic auxiliary troops of Rome in battle: Depiction on the Trajan’s Column in Rome Source: picture-alliance / akg-images /

It is also the nobility who are archaeologically accessible through their richly decorated graves. He was able to afford jewelry and weapons that were made by highly specialized Germanic blacksmiths on the one hand, and by craftsmen from the Mediterranean region on the other, and some of them may have ended up as prisoners in the free Germania magna. Few members of the upper class could even afford chain mail.

Swords, too, were valuable weapons of prestige that families were reluctant to give up. It has been calculated that hardly more than ten percent of adult men were given a weapon in their grave. While single-edged cut swords came from Germanic production, double-edged long and short swords were imported or captured mainly from the Roman Empire. The meticulousness with which the battlefield of Kalkriese was plundered, which many researchers associate with the fall of the governor Varus and his three legions against Arminius in the Teutoburg Forest in 9 AD, speaks for the appreciation of these weapons.

The lance was the most important weapon of Germanic warriors Source: picture alliance / akg-images

A “barbarian topos” is what Fischer calls Tacitus’ depiction that Teutons “went into battle with a bare upper body”. Most of the warriors wore trousers, cloaks, shoes and a distinctive belt with metal fittings, swords and knives, and their main weapon was a lance. A round or oval shield served as the only protection, the painting of which probably signaled membership of a clan that went into battle together. Massive metal humps also made these shields a veritable weapon.

The protective equipment clearly testifies to the tactical differences between Romans and Teutons. While those with their large, square shields formed a closed line of battle, the Germanic peoples fought mobile, using their light defensive weapons to break up the enemy line.

In general, the impact of Germanic armies was based on their mobility, which can hardly be reduced to “outstanding heroism in the forefront” (Tacitus) (as shown by Ridley Scott’s film “Gladiator”). Germanic tribes were also used to fighting in (wedge-shaped) formations, but their warriors formed a loose line in front of the enemy. Caesar reported that they also mastered combat with “bandaged arms”: The light cavalry, formed by the nobility, who could afford long swords in addition to horses, were accompanied by swift foot soldiers, who hid the wounded and the riders covered their retreat.

This is how director Ridley Scott imagined a fight between Romans and Teutons in “Gladiator” (2000) Source: picture-alliance / Mary Evans Pi

The losses were astonishingly high in this way of fighting. Projections on the basis of so-called weapon loot victims in the moors of northern Germany and Denmark have shown that the loss rate of the losing side was over 30 percent, writes the archaeologist Stefan Burmeister, Managing Director of the Museum and Park Kalkriese, in the current issue of the magazine “Archeology in Germany“.

The Germanic cavalry was particularly fond of the Romans. Caesar already took large units into his service as auxiliary troops, which he supported in the decisive battles against the Gauls leader Vercingetorix before Alesia 52 BC. Chr. Secured the victory. The conqueror of Varus, Arminius, and other leaders of anti-Roman revolts had also previously served as officers of Germanic equestrian associations in the Roman army, studying the military system of world power. Some weapons will have reached Germania through soldiers of these troops, but most veterans would rather have spent their retirement between the comforts of the empire than in uncivilized Germania.

In the 4th century the pull of Rome also reached Teutons on the other side of the Rhine and Danube. By then, their military experience was so well developed that the Romans often did not recruit entire warrior groups entirely voluntarily. Wherever wages and land were not available, Goths, Franks or Vandals took it by force.

“Teutons. An Archaeological Inventory ”is the name of the exhibition presented by the Museum of Prehistory and Early History of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation in cooperation with the LVR-Landesmuseum Bonn in the exhibition hall of the James-Simon-Galerie and in the Vaterländisches Saal of the Neues Museum on Berlin’s Museum Island (up to March 21, 2021; catalog: wbg / Theiss, 50 euros, museum price 39 euros).

Thomas Fischer: “Gladius. Rome’s legions in Germania ”. (CH Beck, Munich. 344 pp., 26 euros)

“Germanen”, cover story of the magazine “Archeology in Germany”. (wbg, 11.95 euros)

You can also find “World History” on Facebook. We look forward to a like.