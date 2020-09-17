Pomegranate: after more than 90 years of history, the Nasrid club meets European history for the first time. From Second to Europe, Diego Martínez’s team, after completing an excellent year recently promoted, will debut in a continental tournament in an afternoon that is assumed, therefore, with greater predominance of enjoyment than obligation. Although at the club there are high expectations for the game. The club returned to the league competition, as it left, with a victory against Athletic (2-0) and with all its assets available.

AS to follow: Ángel Montoro. Heart and soul of Granada. The midfielder, Diego Martínez’s extension on the field, is essential for his team, setting the heartbeat for his experience and intelligence. Special afternoon for the captain.