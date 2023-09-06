It is no secret to anyone that Chivas has suffered from a lack of goals for several tournaments, however it has not been easy for them to find a goalscoring striker to help them be the goalscoring Chivas that they have not been since that tournament in which Alan Pulido was scoring champion. They even went so far as to seek to bring back Alan himself, who everything seemed to indicate that he would return to Guadalajara, but in the end he ended up renewing his contract with his current MLS team, Sporting Kansas City.
For the current tournament, Chivas tried to reinforce the lead with Ricardo Marín, and although last weekend he scored his first goal with the rojiblanca, the results he has given have not been what the fans expected.
To everyone’s surprise, today the arrival of a new striker to the rojiblanco team, Teun Wilke, became official. Although for now he will play with the subsidiary team of the Expansion League, El Tapatío, he will have the option to play with the first team if his performance is good and if the Technical Director, Veljko Paunovic, requires it.
The Mexican-Dutch player was desired by several other teams during this transfer window, but the player preferred to reach the rojiblanco team and confirmed it through a post on Instagram where he said he was proud to represent and give everything for the biggest and most popular team in Mexico.
