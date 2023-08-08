Teun Sebastián Ángel Wilke Braams is a twenty-one-year-old Mexican soccer player who plays as a midfielder and is currently part of the Círculo de Bruges, of the Belgian First Division.
America at the time he had asked about the player, when his letter still belonged to SPAL, from Serie B. Now he has been left as a free agent, and, given the injury of Henry Martin and the departure of Lozano, according to Fernando Esquivel, the possibilities that the soccer player born in Querétaro wears azculcrema increase considerably.
The first reaction on the part of the fans of America was, for the most part, disapproval. They do not look favorably on the fact that the board of directors decides to reinforce the team with players without experience in the First Division of Mexico. They believe that the club is there to sign the best, not to give opportunities to young people who definitely have something (they did not go to Europe for free), but who are still developing and growing in their football qualities.
However, the Eagles are at the same time the perfect example that bets like this can offer surprising results. They are experiencing it with the Spanish player Álvaro Fidalgo, who came to Coapa from Real Madrid Castilla and who today, at twenty-six years of age, has become one of the best midfielders in Mexican soccer.
Why not think that Teun Wilke’s story could turn out the same?
The boy has background in European football, he has been selected nationally in minor divisions and, most importantly, he does not occupy a foreign position, so America could sign him and work on him little by little with the aim of becoming a player important to the first team.
